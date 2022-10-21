Dunkin’ Hospital Boo tour coming to Children’s Healthcare campuses Oct. 25 and 26

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ will bring its Community Cruiser to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campuses around the metro Oct. 25 and 26.

The cruiser will have free coffee for staff and Dunkin’ Halloween donuts for patients.

The Community Cruiser will stop at three Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campuses: CHOA Scottish Rite, CHOA Hughes Spalding and CHOA Egleston.

It will stop at Scottish Rite Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Hughes Spalding Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Egleston Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

