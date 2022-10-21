ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Early voting continues breaking records in Georgia.

Five days into early voting in Georgia and the number of ballots coming in isn’t slowing down.

In southeast Atlanta, seniors are able to vote early and in-person thanks to people like Sonja Osadolor.

“I have 324 seniors and my goal is to engage the community,” said Osadolor, a community engagement coordinator for a local senior living community.

Sonja is not only encouraging seniors to vote but also making sure they do vote, even if that means driving seniors to the polls.

“I had a bus that didn’t show up today for the building where she lives. So it’s just my duty to make sure that they get here.”

These efforts are part of why Georgia is seeing a historic turnout.

As of Friday morning, just under 520,000 Georgia voters cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 122,149 showing up on Thursday.

The Secretary of State’s office said Thursday’s total marks a 53 percent increase from day four of the 2018 Midterm early voting.

“We’re blowing doors on turnout, well above our anticipated amount,” said Gabriel Sterling, interim Deputy Secretary of State.

The ballot includes the race for Governor, a highly contested U.S, Senate seat and in Atlanta, the possibility of extending the hours alcohol can be sold on Sundays.

“It’s following the population trends, we’re not seeing any huge percentage difference across the board,” said Sterling.

A record number of early ballots have been cast in an election in which several constitutional amendments are being proposed.

Atlanta is also seeing this election draw in first-time midterm election voters.

“I think this midterm is really important,” a 19-year-old college student told Atlanta News First on Friday. He took time during his fall break to fall early in-person. “College students don’t always worry about it or think about it, but it can affect them.”

“I thought well pretty much all these issues don’t apply to me and then once you start to get older and you pay property taxes, and you get more involved with your city,” Atlanta voter, John Brady said.

He told Atlanta News First this is the first time he’s voting in a midterm election.

“You start to realize, these things really do affect me, so I started to get more involved and actually participate in voting,” said Brady.

November could be a record-breaking election for early in-person voting and absentee voting.

“We’re already at nearly 240,000 requested and over 50,000 have already been returned so we’re going to see a record of absentee voting, we’re seeing a record of early voting, and we may see a record on Election Day, we just don’t know yet,” said Sterling.

