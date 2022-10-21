Family escapes house fire overnight in Cherokee County, 2 taken to hospital

Fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home on Evans Street in Woodstock.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames overnight in Cherokee County, sending two people to the hospital.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential fire around 12:40 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Evans Street in Woodstock. When fire crews arrived, about 75% of the two-story home was engulfed in flames.

A family of three was inside the home at the time of the fire and was able to make it out safely. However, one adult male and one adult female were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The American Red Cross is coordinating with the homeowners to provide assistance.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

