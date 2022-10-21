FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Feeling More Like Fall This Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Friday, everyone! After a few days of feeling more Winter-like, we will finally head back into Fall-like temperature territory through the weekend.

Today, we kick off our warming trend with temperatures climbing near 70 for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Lots of sunshine for Friday with highs climbing into the low 70s. (ANF)

The weekend looks stunning! The mornings will stay cool in the low to mid 40s, but the afternoons will be pleasant with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Expect temperatures to push 80 degrees come Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring the potential for much-needed rain back to North Georgia.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the start of next week, with us pushing 80 by Monday. (ANF)

Rain chances will stay slim, only near 20-30%, but any rain is welcome rain. Behind this front, temperatures will drop from the upper 70s to low 70s. Mornings will stay chilly, but we don’t look to go back into the freezing range again.

Rain chances return by mid week along a cold front. (ANF)

An important note: with the air being so dry, and a light wind persisting, there is a high fire danger for East Georgia. Regardless, across the metro and east Georgia, be very careful if lighting any kind of fires through the weekend.

7 Day First Alert Forecast:

Gradually warming through the weekend with lots of sunshine. Near 80 come Monday with rain chances returning Tuesday through Thursday along a cold front. (ANF)

