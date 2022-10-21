Florida attempted murder suspect arrested in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An attempted murder suspect is in custody after being chased by police officers in Clayton County Wednesday evening.

Otis Washington was caught by officers on patrol near a Chevron on Mt Zion Road, after running from behind a white van near the back of the station. He attempted to give a false name and date of birth but was fingerprinted.

Washington is accused of shooting a man in Pompano Beach, Fla. Dec. 31, 2021. According to investigators, the shooting occurred after an argument between multiple people. Washington was identified as the potential shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Washington is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of attempted murder in the first degree.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.