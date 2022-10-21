Florida attempted murder suspect arrested in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An attempted murder suspect is in custody after being chased by police officers in Clayton County Wednesday evening.

Otis Washington was caught by officers on patrol near a Chevron on Mt Zion Road, after running from behind a white van near the back of the station. He attempted to give a false name and date of birth but was fingerprinted.

Washington is accused of shooting a man in Pompano Beach, Fla. Dec. 31, 2021. According to investigators, the shooting occurred after an argument between multiple people. Washington was identified as the potential shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Washington is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of attempted murder in the first degree.

