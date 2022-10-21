Foodie Friday: Fall Favorites with Chef John Kanell

Foodie Friday: Fall Favorites with Chef John Kanell
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preppy Kitchen founder John Kanell joined Atlanta News First for Foodie Friday! Preppy Kitchen started as an Instagram account and has since grown into a large social media following. He’s currently touring his first cookbook and held a book signing in Atlanta earlier this month.

Kanell talked with us about his favorite fall foods and his first cookbook. Kanell also told us if a whisk is really just as good as an electric mixer.

