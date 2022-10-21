Former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to comply with Jan. 6 Committee subpoena

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was sentenced in federal court Friday for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena surrounding the January 6th insurrection. Bannon must also pay a $6500 fine.

Back in July, Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon refused to be deposed by the January 6th Committee and provide any documents.

Federal District Court Judge Carl Nichols said Bannon “has not taken any responsibility for his actions” and “others must to be deterred from committing similar crimes.”

The judge did release Bannon as Bannon files for an appeal on the decision.

The government said no one is above the law and the judge agreed.

Following the hearing, Bannon and his lawyer, David Schoen spoke to reporters.

”I believe that the appeal in this case is bulletproof. The issues, the constitutional issues involved in this case are very important. But Mr. Bannon never got to tell the reasons for his actions. With respect, the subpoena. Never got to tell his story,” said Schoen.

‘This thing about I’m above the law is an absolute and total lie,” said Bannon. “Today was my judgment day by the judge.” He went on to say, “On November 8th, there’s going to have judgment on the illegitimate Biden regime and quite frankly and quite frankly, Nancy Pelosi and the entire committee. And we know which way that’s going.”

As he was leaving the courthouse, Bannon also said he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland will be impeached and removed from office.

Despite Bannon’s claims following his sentencing about who will control Congress after November 8th’s midterm elections, those elections will be determined by the voters and it is not clear what authority the Republicans might have.

As for the case, pending the filing of Bannon’s promised appeal, Judge Nichols said that the one-time Trump adviser will be allowed to voluntarily surrender by November 15th.

