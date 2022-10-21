Gun possibly fired near Shiloh High School on Friday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway into an incident earlier this afternoon at Shiloh High School in Snellville.

According to Gwinnett County Police, they were called to assist Shiloh’s resource officer after someone may have fired a shot into the air near the school and then ran away.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown as a result of the incident.

The following letter was sent to the school community:

Dear Shiloh High School Families,

I am writing to share with you some proactive steps we took this afternoon in response to a threat to our school. At approximately 2:30 p.m., our school was placed in a soft lockdown after we were alerted that someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.

To be clear, no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place. I want to reassure you, student and staff safety is our priority. Our school and neighboring schools were placed on a soft lockdown, where students were not permitted to leave the building until the police gave us the “all clear.” In an abundance of caution, additional SROs and Gwinnett County Police will remain on campus until the situation is resolved.

Again, the steps we took this afternoon were precautionary. All of our students and staff members are safe.

Thank you for your continued support

Sincerely,

Dr. Danyel Dollard

Principal

As of 4 p.m., a police presence could still be seen at the school.

According to the Shiloh High School Athletics Department, the football game against Gainesville (7-0) will go on as scheduled.

No other information has been provided.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.