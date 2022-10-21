Guns, cash and marijuana seized in major downtown Atlanta drug bust

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major drug bust in downtown Atlanta earlier this week resulted in the arrest 3 people and seizure of multiple illegal narcotics, firearms and cash.

According to Atlanta Police Department, officers in Zone 5 were dispatched to a dispute with a weapon call in the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue around 9 a.m. Oct. 19.

Upon arrival, they observed marijuana in plain view inside of an apartment and they notified the narcotics unit.

The narcotics unit obtained a search warrant and seized the following:

1. 54.56 lbs. of marijuana

2. $11,678 USD

3. Kel-Tec P32 .32 Auto pistol serial number 17967

4. Kel-Tec PMR-30 pistol serial number WW492

5. Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver serial number AHU4901

6. Glock 42 9mm pistol serial number 22T458

7. American Tactical Hybrid .223 rifle serial number N5309701

They arrested 33-year-old Javier Meraz for trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; 31-year-old Annie Garcia-Sanchez for trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; and 24-year-old Alejandro Meraz for trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and tampering with evidence.

