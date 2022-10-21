Guns, cash and marijuana seized in major downtown Atlanta drug bust
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major drug bust in downtown Atlanta earlier this week resulted in the arrest 3 people and seizure of multiple illegal narcotics, firearms and cash.
According to Atlanta Police Department, officers in Zone 5 were dispatched to a dispute with a weapon call in the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue around 9 a.m. Oct. 19.
Upon arrival, they observed marijuana in plain view inside of an apartment and they notified the narcotics unit.
The narcotics unit obtained a search warrant and seized the following:
1. 54.56 lbs. of marijuana
2. $11,678 USD
3. Kel-Tec P32 .32 Auto pistol serial number 17967
4. Kel-Tec PMR-30 pistol serial number WW492
5. Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver serial number AHU4901
6. Glock 42 9mm pistol serial number 22T458
7. American Tactical Hybrid .223 rifle serial number N5309701
They arrested 33-year-old Javier Meraz for trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; 31-year-old Annie Garcia-Sanchez for trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; and 24-year-old Alejandro Meraz for trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and tampering with evidence.
