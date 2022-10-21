Gwinnett E911 center implements new tool to better locate callers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Emergency Call Center has teamed up with the geo-location tool “What 3 Words”. This application will assist in locating a caller while they are in a location where there are no roads or a specific mailing address to assist in providing quick response times to someone in need of emergency services.

In an emergency, every minute counts, and finding people who have become lost can be time-consuming and require multiple resources. The implementation of What 3 Words allows Gwinnett emergency dispatchers to precisely locate someone, whether they’re in a park, around Lake Lanier, or any other undeveloped natural area in the county.

What 3 Words is an app and website that has divided the world into three-meter squares. Each three-meter square has been given a unique combination of three words. A precise location can be determined anywhere in Gwinnett with just three words.

The Gwinnett Emergency Call Center is excited about this new tool in hopes that it will continue to improve the services proved to the citizens of Gwinnett.

The app can be downloaded for free to any smart device or via web browser here.

