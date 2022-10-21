The impact affordable housing could have on Atlanta’s unhoused children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s skyrocketing growth has seen prices rise and left many families, some of who have lived in the city for generations, struggling to afford Atlanta life.

“What I don’t think people realize is the grave impact this can potentially have when a family cannot find a safe place to live, that they can afford,” said Dr. Leah Skinner, Head of School at The Ansley School.

Dr. Skinner has seen the impact that living on the streets or in unsafe and unclean spaces can have on children. She is the Head of School at The Ansley School, a space for children whose parents are unhoused. The students receive an education, trauma therapy, food, clothing and whatever is needed; which means, part of the school’s work might include supporting parents.

”We have families who are working families, who still cannot afford to live in the City of Atlanta. So what happens is our families have been pushed out further and further out of the city,” said Dr. Skinner.

She believes more affordable housing options in Atlanta are part of the solution for her students to live happier, healthier lives.

This week, the Mayor announced a new, large, affordable housing project downtown. Their goal is to use $39 million dollars approved by the Invest Atlanta Board to buy and convert the Two Peachtree Street building into affordable housing units. The building is a 41-story skyscraper built in 1968. It is right by a MARTA station in a bustling area of downtown Atlanta.

The city says they are working on adding affordable housing off of Alabama Street, Trinity Street, Boulevard North and Villages at Carver.

Dr. Skinner says no affordable housing project in Atlanta is small. She says, the more affordable housing options parents have, the more their children benefit; the more every child at Ansley’s School benefits.

”For us, having affordable housing is crucial. It is a battle we face literally every single day,” said Dr. Skinner, “We are talking about investing in children and children just need a safe place to live.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.