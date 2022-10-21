INTERVIEW: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First and the American Cancer Society are holding the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk this Saturday at Atlantic Station! Making Strides Board Ambassador Heidi Floyd joined Atlanta News First to talk about the walk and a big, pink chair.

There’s still time to sign up for the walk! You can check it out here.

