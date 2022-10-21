Morehouse Homecoming security top priority after nearby shooting last week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s homecoming weekend for the Maroon Tigers of Morehouse College. Along with the celebration this year comes heightened security. It’s a reaction to a drive-by shooting last weekend near Clark Atlanta University that left three students injured.

There was a lot of enthusiasm on campus on Friday as the tents were being assembled and the venders were arriving.

“I’ll tell you, it’s an experience you wouldn’t want to miss,” said Jacobi Sims, a Morehouse College Student.

The Morehouse Homecoming is one of Atlanta’s most anticipated events. Thousands of current and former students are expected to attend with tailgating on Saturday being the biggest draw ahead of a Morehouse-Benedict College football match up at B.T. Harvey Stadium. This year, however, those in attendance will notice beefed up security.

It’s partially in response to a shooting early Sunday morning where four people were shot, including three students, during Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming. Police are still investigating but say someone fired a gun from a vehicle in the area of the Woodruff Library of Atlanta University Center.

Morehouse College Campus Chief of Police Charles Prescott said in a letter to the college community his team has been preparing for homecoming well in advance of the big weekend. Chief Prescott said they’ve added nearly thirty new cameras to the perimeter of campus. Some of the camera include license plate readers.

“On game day our community will notice increased security at the B.T. Harvey Stadium and the Tailgate Experience. This extra layer of security will help with any traffic problems and ensure everyone will be able to access an officer if they need one,” said Chief Prescott.

Students say while they plan to stay alert throughout the weekend, they also feel safe.

“I believe that is a way for AUC in general just to improve its security in general. And believe Morehouse for sure is going to tighten up on security for sure,” said Ricky Syndab a Morehouse College Student.

New this year, Morehouse is requiring a special pass for anyone tailgating. It’ll adults $30 to attend. Also, in an effort to add an extra layer of security, the tailgating area is cordoned off.

“Is [security] a concern of mine? I will say so,” said Carlus Mitchell, a Morehouse College Student. “However, I do feel that Morehouse is in the right mindset in making sure our campus is safe. You know making sure our homecoming doesn’t end in tragedy.”

The Morehouse Maroon Tigers play Benedict College Saturday at 2pm.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.