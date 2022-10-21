Multiple pets rescued, 1 killed in early-morning house fire in DeKalb

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was heavily damaged by fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department says around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on the 4100 block of Liffey Lane and found heavy flames through the roof.

Upon arrival, residents told firefighters that several pets were still inside. Fire crews were able to locate and rescue five dogs, but one of the dogs passed away due to smoke inhalation.

All of the residents made it out safe and are being assisted by the Red Cross. One firefighter suffered a minor leg injury after stepping into a hole in the ground while carrying one of the dogs to safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.