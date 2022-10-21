New lane closures on I-285 west in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you travel the top side of Interstate 285 west, you have already seen lots of road construction.

There’s more on the way.

Two lanes on 285 west between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody will be completely shut down starting tomorrow morning.

Watch the video above to find out how to get around the construction.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.