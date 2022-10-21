The Numbers Behind the Matchup: Brookwood at Grayson

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ game between Class 7A No. 8 Grayson and Class 7A Brookwood in a key Region 4-7A game.

Dubbed the ‘Hall of Fame Game’, the broadcast will celebrate the inaugural class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame, which will enter the newly formed Hall of Fame Saturday night in a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Grayson is welcoming many members of the inaugural class Friday for a tailgate in the endzone throughout the game. Many of the inductees will join the broadcast crew for interviews and stories throughout the broadcast.

Grayson Rams (6-1, 2-0)

Quarterback: Jeff Davis – 88-of-125, 1,156 yards, 10 touchdowns

Receiving: Joseph Stone Jr. – 17 receptions, 289, 4 TDs; Caden High – 19, 347, 3 TDs; Kylan Fox – 15, 162, 1 TD; Mason Humphrey – 4, 27, 1 TD; John Cineas – 19, 285, 1 TD; Desmond Gerald – 2, 20, 1 TD

Rushing: Joseph Taylor Jr. – 90 carries, 525, 8 TDs; Dylan Elder – 42, 209, 3 TDs; Amari Alston – 35, 247, 4 TDs; J. Davis – 24, -19, 1 TD; Stone Jr. – 7, 6, 1 TD

Defense: Jalen Smith – 47 solo tackles, 36 assisted tackles, 11.9 tackles per game, 11 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 INT; Tyler Atkinson – 32, 29, 8.7, 12, 4.5 sacks; Gabe Buck – 24, 18, 6, 3; Chris Maddox – 19, 12, 4.4, 4.5, 3.5 sacks; Darren McKenzie – 18, 12, 4.3, 6.5, 3.5 sacks; Myles Woods – 18, 20, 5.4, 5; Andre Fuller – 12, 8, 3.3, 1.5; Zion Ferguson – 12, 7, 3.2, 2, 1 INT; CJ Clements – 11, 28, 6.5, 3, 1 INT; Ravon Johnson – 9 tackles, 3 sacks; Myles Dawson – 1 INT; Keyon Woods – 1 INT

Special Teams: Paul Duncan – 15-of-15 PATs; 3-of-6 field goals, 28 kickoffs, 1,226; 60 long, 5 touchbacks; Jimmy Gonzalez – 11-of-12 PATs

Team Totals: 180 passing yards per game, 145 rushing yards per game

Brookwood Broncos (4-3, 2-0)

Quarterback: Dylan Lonergan – 92-of-152, 1,260, 11 TDs

Receiving: Bryce Dopson – 22, 453, 6 TDs; Lee Niles – 20, 316, 3 TDs; Evan Gober – 7, 103, 1 TD; Miles Massengill – 25, 301, 1 TD

Rushing: Lonergan – 62, 321, 4 TDs; Jumal Prothro – 74, 240, 2 TDs; Cameron French – 11, 35, 1 TD

Defense: Malcolm McCain – 49, 27, 12.7, 8 TFL, 6 sacks; Shaman Lewis – 40, 23, 9.0; Joseph Leslie – 35, 12, 6.7, 9, 2 sacks; Cali Gober – 30, 20, 7.1, 4, 1 INT; Noah Holton – 27, 11, 5.4, 9, 7 sacks, 3 INTs, 1 fumble returned for touchdown; M. Parker – 23, 15, 5.4, 4; Cory Elliott – 18, 14, 4.6, 3; Edozie Aligwekwe – 2 sacks

Special Teams: Caitlyn Soroka – 8-of-9 PATs, 1-of-1 field goals; Danny Elrod – 12-of-14 PATs, 2-of-4 field goals, 34 kickoffs, 1,815, 77 long, 17 touchbacks; B. Dopson – 1 kickoff returned for touchdown

Team Totals: 182 passing yards per game; 90 rushing yards per game

