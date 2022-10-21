Parents, staff surprised by sudden Cobb County daycare closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than 20 years, Mt. Bethel Daycare on Woodlawn Drive has been a Cobb County institution.

Vincent Aragon has a two-year-old daughter who goes there and loves the caregivers so much that she begs to see them.

“These truly are wonderful, wonderful women and as bad as it makes me feel my daughter asks to go to Mt. Bethel daycare on the weekends. She only lets her teachers do her hair,” Aragon said.

Mt. Bethel Church is the owner of the daycare and sent out a letter this week stating that they would be closing the facility and selling the property effective December 16.

“We were shocked. I was on the road for work and my wife was out of town as well and she almost went into panic mode,” Aragon said.

A church spokesperson told Atlanta News First that a number of factors made it too difficult for the daycare to continue operating like staffing shortages, high inflation, and rising liability costs.

“Once we kind of let it settle in, we started thinking about the employees, the teachers, the ladies who have been so kind and such an important part of our lives for our families,” Aragon said.

As a result, Aragon started a GoFundMe page to raise money for daycare employees who will be out of work during the holiday season.

“If they can have one less thing to worry about throughout this transition then we’ve done right by them as they’ve done us,” Aragon said.

Officials released a statement below that reads:

