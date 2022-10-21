Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

When fire crews arrived around 4:30 Friday morning, they found heavy flames coming from the...
Multiple pets rescued, 1 killed in early-morning house fire in DeKalb
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Prosecutors close case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
PIEDMONT AVE DRUG BUST. JAVIER MERAZ, ANNIE GARCIA-SANCHEZ AND ALEJANDRO MERAZ (bottom row)
Guns, cash and marijuana seized in major downtown Atlanta drug bust
Ray Angry
INTERVIEW: Ray Angry of the Roots stops by Atlanta News First!