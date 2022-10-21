Police identify fleeing driver who allegedly killed 2 people in midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man believed to be responsible for the deaths of an Uber driver and a passenger during a crash around 2:30 a.m. Thursday has been identified.
Atlanta Police say 22-year-old Bernard Yarbrough has been charged with 2 counts of vehicular homicide, fleeing/eluding police, reckless driving and a headlight violation.
Police say they were attempting to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 when the driver, Yarbrough, took off instead and then crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander near Northside Drive and 14th Street.
The Uber driver has been identified as 39-year-old Guillermo Bracho Barrios and the passenger was 27-year-old Gemini Jerome Jackson.
The 3 passengers in the backseat of the Outlander were also injured.
Atlanta News First spoke to Jackson’s father who said his son was visiting from Texas for his mother’s birthday.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.
