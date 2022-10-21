Police identify fleeing driver who allegedly killed 2 people in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man believed to be responsible for the deaths of an Uber driver and a passenger during a crash around 2:30 a.m. Thursday has been identified.

Atlanta Police say 22-year-old Bernard Yarbrough has been charged with 2 counts of vehicular homicide, fleeing/eluding police, reckless driving and a headlight violation.

Police say they were attempting to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 when the driver, Yarbrough, took off instead and then crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander near Northside Drive and 14th Street.

The Uber driver has been identified as 39-year-old Guillermo Bracho Barrios and the passenger was 27-year-old Gemini Jerome Jackson.

The 3 passengers in the backseat of the Outlander were also injured.

Atlanta News First spoke to Jackson’s father who said his son was visiting from Texas for his mother’s birthday.

RELATED: ‘My heart just fell to the floor’ | Father learns his son died in midtown crash

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.