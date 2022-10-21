Police identify fleeing driver who allegedly killed 2 people in midtown Atlanta

Police chase ends in deadly crash in midtown Atlanta
Police chase ends in deadly crash in midtown Atlanta
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man believed to be responsible for the deaths of an Uber driver and a passenger during a crash around 2:30 a.m. Thursday has been identified.

Atlanta Police say 22-year-old Bernard Yarbrough has been charged with 2 counts of vehicular homicide, fleeing/eluding police, reckless driving and a headlight violation.

Police say they were attempting to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 when the driver, Yarbrough, took off instead and then crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander near Northside Drive and 14th Street.

The Uber driver has been identified as 39-year-old Guillermo Bracho Barrios and the passenger was 27-year-old Gemini Jerome Jackson.

The 3 passengers in the backseat of the Outlander were also injured.

Atlanta News First spoke to Jackson’s father who said his son was visiting from Texas for his mother’s birthday.

RELATED: ‘My heart just fell to the floor’ | Father learns his son died in midtown crash

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lanes closing on I-285 west
New lane closures on I-285 west in metro Atlanta
Federal money helping DeKalb County
DeKalb County using federal money to help residents
This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Ethan...
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
SHILOH HIGH SCHOOL IN SNELLVILLE
Gun possibly fired near Shiloh High School on Friday afternoon
Federal money helping DeKalb County
Federal money helping DeKalb County