Restaurant Report Card: Frankie’s fails with 60; Rock ‘N’ Taco rocks a 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Canton Road in Marietta, a popular Italian restaurant received an unpopular health score.

Frankie’s failed with 60-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says meatballs, tomatoes and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, raw ground beef was stored above packages of sliced cheese and there were containers of mussels found inside a cooler without tags.

“We order everything fresh weekly so there were no issues with it, it was just the tag wasn’t put on it, it’s there, the bag is there,” A Frankie’s manager said.

Management told us they corrected the violations, but we didn’t see their health inspection report posted near the front door. The manager said it was near the bar and that they had not yet posted their failing report.

There are several other good scores to report around metro Atlanta. In Cobb County, Mexico Lindo on Austell Road in Marietta improved on a reinspection picking up 91-points. In Gwinnett County, Taste of China on North Berkely Lake Road in Duluth scored a 97. And in Fulton County, Negril ATL on North Avenue in Atlanta is back on track after earning 100-points on a follow-up inspection.

And at Rock ‘N’ Taco on Canton Street in Roswell they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been around about three years, and when you step inside the ambiance is great. You’ll find plenty of guitars, stars and a couple of bars. They have great rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia on the walls. They have everything from Elton John to Fleetwood Mac to AC/DC and look at that right back there that’s the Rolling Stones VIP area. As for the food, you can start with the chicken tortilla soup, southwest salad with steak and also on the menu you may want to try the grilled chicken, rice and avocado known as the winner, winner. They’re known for their tacos, and they have the eye of the tiger, which is shrimp, they have a lobster taco, and the Cali which is mahi, mahi and to top it off you’ve got to have the pour some sugar on me for desert. Rock on! Boy that’s good!

