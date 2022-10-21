‘She didn’t deserve none of this’ Family of 7-year-old girl devastated

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is completely torn after a deadly fire at a South Fulton home claimed the lives of multiple people including a 7-year-old girl.

Two people who were previously unaccounted for were located by fire crews on Thursday afternoon, South Fulton Fire Department Public Information Officer Eric Jackson confirmed to Atlanta News First.

One of the two people who was reported missing was identified by family members as seven-year-old Hailey Harris.

“My niece, she’s only 7-years-old,” said Javonte Harris. “She didn’t deserve none of this. She was a smart little girl. One of the smartest I know.”

South Fulton fire department officials have not identified the victims of the fire, only saying they would release that information at a later time.

The City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department says they got the call at 4:42 a.m. on Wednesday and the first units arrived at the scene in the 7200 block of Oswego Trail at 4:52 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a fully-involved house fire with multiple people trapped in the home. Heavy smoke and flames engulfed the two-story home; the roof started to cave in because of the intense flames. Firefighters were kept back from entering the home until the flames could be knocked down.

Five people were transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital. Two other people were transported to another hospital. Two unknown people died in the fire. A total of 12 people were in the home at the time.

“All I know is that it was a fire and it happened quickly,” said Jerome Harris, the grandfather. “Everything happened within a matter of five minutes. The whole house was up in flames,” said Harris.

“As of right now, the last two victims have been located upstairs. The identification will come from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office‚” said Jackson. “They were still covered under quite a bit of debris. That’s why we called extra help in the search. Once we made that discovery, we could really work around that area. We worked to gather them and bring them out separately.”

“To get the news that they were found, it is still sad because they are at a loss,” said Jackson. “Everyone has been praying for our firefighters and the family.”

A GoFundMe has been established by a woman who says she is Hailey’s mother.

NOTE: Atlanta News First does not vet or endorse any GoFundMe accounts. Donate at your own risk.

