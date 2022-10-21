Steve Ballmer’s USAFacts midterm map is detailing all of Georgia’s elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As record numbers of Georgia voters continue casting ballots in this year’s midterms, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has launched an interactive map detailing all of the nation’s elections, including the Peach state’s.

Ballmer’s USAFacts, which calls itself a nonpartisan civic initiative, announced earlier this week the launch of “America’s Midterm Map.”

“Fueled by census data, this visualization aims to make 2022 midterm voters into the most informed voters in history,” the organization said.

“America’s Midterm Map” is an interactive map of the United States that provides voters data on the political races in their respective communities by entering their address. The map uses visualizations to portray how races overlap based on the address entered.

All of Georgia’s 2022 midterm races, from U.S. Senate down to the state legislative and even the county commission level, are being tracked by the map. Voters can see an overview of their statewide contests and then dive into their local elections and local data.

The intent, according to the organization, is that after exploring the map, “individuals have the facts and data needed to make informed votes down the ballot, from their next state senator to their local school board.”

