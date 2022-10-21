Street racer arrested by Atlanta police as part of crackdowns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A street racer was arrested as part of crackdowns related to an incident the evening of Oct. 15.

Jorge Resendiz Martinez was arrested and charged with false statements, interference with government property and reckless stunt driving Oct. 21. Martinez was one of more than 10 street racers who drove through Atlanta performing donuts and burnouts at major intersections. The intersections included I-75/85 at 17th St. and Lenox Rd. at Peachtree Rd.

Martinez drove a red Dodge Challenger during the incident. He joins the 10 other drivers arrested over the last week because of the incident.

The arrested drivers’ vehicles have also been impounded.

