19-year-old man dies, 18-year-old man injured in Athens-Clarke shooting

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens-Clarke County police officials are investigating after they say a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Athens late Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Gaines School Road after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals that had been shot.

Police investigators tell Atlanta News First “these two individuals shot each other. One of the individuals, a 19-year-old male, of Athens, GA, died as a result of his injuries.” Officials say an 18-year-old Athens man was also shot. That individual was transported to a local hospital.

The extent of the 18-year-old’s injuries are unknown at this time. The identities of the two men who were shot have not been released by officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact ACCPD.

