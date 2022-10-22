16-year-old arrested after drugs, guns, and stolen debit cards found during Clayton County traffic stop

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police caught a 16-year-old in possession of several guns and a supply of illegal drugs while patrolling Riverdale Road in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department said that on Wednesday officers spotted a black Chevrolet Tahoe with heavy white smoke seen through the front windshield.

When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled marijuana coming from it. Police said when the driver’s door opened, the marijuana smell became even more pronounced.

Police said when officers asked the driver, later identified as a 16-year-old juvenile, if everything was okay and what was he doing inside the vehicle, the juvenile admitted to smoking marijuana and stated he did not have any more marijuana.

When officers searched the vehicle they found a homemade P80 firearm under the driver’s seat, a Taurus 9mm in the passenger compartment, Glock 19 – 9mm, Xanax, marijuana, multiple debit cards, and licenses belonging to other people.

The teen, who was not identified due to his age was taken into custody and charged with possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, Xanax, obstruction, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Police said additional charges and details are pending as the investigation continues.

