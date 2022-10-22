Director of CDC tests positive for COVID-19

“Dr. Walensky is experiencing mild symptoms,” the agency statement said.
FILE - In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr....
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency.

The CDC announced the positive test in a news release just after noon Saturday.

The agency said Walensky is up to date with her vaccines.

“Dr. Walensky is experiencing mild symptoms,” the agency statement said.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually,” the statement said. “CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health.”

