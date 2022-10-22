FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Highs Low 70′s
A beautiful weekend! Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A chilly start this morning but this is as cold as we will get all week long. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70′s this week. The next chance for rain is late on Tuesday through the first half of Wednesday. Temperatures stay mild even after the front passes.
