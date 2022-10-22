FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Highs Low 70′s

A beautiful weekend! Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Beautiful Weekend; Low 70's Saturday, Mid 70's Sunday.
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A chilly start this morning but this is as cold as we will get all week long. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70′s this week. The next chance for rain is late on Tuesday through the first half of Wednesday. Temperatures stay mild even after the front passes.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rain is in the First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT | Wetter weather returns to end the workweek!
Rain is in the First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT | Flooding reported, risk of heavy rain continues
FLOODING IN CHATTOOGA COUNTY
National Weather Service: Don’t attempt to travel unless you’re fleeing an area
Rain is in the First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT | We’ll be dodging downpours through Labor Day!