Human remains of missing 17-year-old located near Arbor Station

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Douglasville Police Department officials, the human remains of a missing 17-year-old were located on Saturday morning.

The remains of Yaron Kathuri were found between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard.

Kathuri was reported missing since Sept. 28.

Detectives are working to confirm the individual’s identity as well as what lead up to his death.

This death remains under investigation. There is no additional information. Stay with Atlanta News First for more information as it becomes available.

