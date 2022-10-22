Man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators in Clayton County confiscated handguns, marijuana, MDMA, and pain pills during a traffic stop.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers were conducting traffic enforcement on I-75 N/B at Tara Blvd Tuesday when they clocked a driver speeding.

According to officials, an officer clocked the driver traveling at 91 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour speed zone.

When an officer made contact with the driver, Joseph Monteilh, he observed a small amount of marijuana in the back seat of the car. The officer further observed a small amount of marijuana next to the driver’s Monteilh leg, officials said.

In addition to that, during the search of the car, the officer found a white cloth bag in the center console which contained $8900 in $100 bills. Next to the cash, was a glass jar of marijuana. As the officer continued to search the car, he located three additional jars of marijuana, a large bag of marijuana, three smaller bags of marijuana, several pills of MDMA, two Ziploc bags containing “Moon Rock” which is a marijuana/ hash hybrid drug, Glock 43X 9mm handgun, and a Radical Firearms AR 15 .223.

According to deputies, Joseph Monteilh was charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, driving without a seatbelt, driving with no insurance, carrying more than an ounce of marijuana, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession with intent to distribute.

