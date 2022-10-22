New app helping Gwinnett Police track locations of 911 callers faster

Gwinnett Police using new app to help track locations of 911 callers.
Gwinnett Police using new app to help track locations of 911 callers.(Gwinnett Police Department)
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you call 9-1-1, one of the first questions dispatchers ask is what is your location?

But sometimes people are in remote wooded areas or aren’t sure what address they’re at.

That’s why the Gwinnett County Police Department has begun using a new geo-location tool called “What Three Words.”

Gwinnett County Public Information Officer Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle says the app pinpoints your approximate location on a grid of coordinates. Then it generates a three-word phrase you can share with 911 operators to help track you.

“They’ve divided the entire world up into 3-meter by 3-meter squares and each one of those meters are assigned a unique three-word phrase,” Winderweedle said.

Gwinnett dispatchers can type the three words into their system and track where you are. The app also provides directions to your location.

“It’s another tool to help 911 and emergency services providers to the needs of the citizens better,” Winderweedle said.

Winderweedle says like anything else, this tool has limitations when it comes to regional dialect, accent, or pronunciation of the words provided on the app. This is a supplemental tool that can be used to help locate callers, however, it is not a replacement for other means that are currently used.

RELATED:

Atlanta driver called 9-1-1 because he was ‘stuck at a red light’

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An event worker removes the tarp of the Emmett Till statue during its unveiling.
‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
State investigating Hershel Walker Super PAC around gas, food voucher giveaways
New app helping Gwinnett Police track locations of 911 callers faster
State investigating Hershel Walker Super PAC around gas, food voucher giveaways