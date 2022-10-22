New app helping Gwinnett Police track locations of 911 callers faster

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you call 9-1-1, one of the first questions dispatchers ask is what is your location?

But sometimes people are in remote wooded areas or aren’t sure what address they’re at.

That’s why the Gwinnett County Police Department has begun using a new geo-location tool called “What Three Words.”

Gwinnett County Public Information Officer Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle says the app pinpoints your approximate location on a grid of coordinates. Then it generates a three-word phrase you can share with 911 operators to help track you.

“They’ve divided the entire world up into 3-meter by 3-meter squares and each one of those meters are assigned a unique three-word phrase,” Winderweedle said.

Gwinnett dispatchers can type the three words into their system and track where you are. The app also provides directions to your location.

“It’s another tool to help 911 and emergency services providers to the needs of the citizens better,” Winderweedle said.

Winderweedle says like anything else, this tool has limitations when it comes to regional dialect, accent, or pronunciation of the words provided on the app. This is a supplemental tool that can be used to help locate callers, however, it is not a replacement for other means that are currently used.

RELATED:

Atlanta driver called 9-1-1 because he was ‘stuck at a red light’

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.