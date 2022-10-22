One injured in shooting in Druid Hills section of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man in his 30s was injured in a shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive around 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told police that “a confrontation occurred prior to the gunshots.”

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Homicide Assault detectives are going to investigate. No additional information is available.

On Friday, Athens-Clarke County Police officials say a 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for more information as it becomes available.

