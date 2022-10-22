One injured in shooting in Druid Hills section of Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man in his 30s was injured in a shooting.
According to police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive around 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Witnesses told police that “a confrontation occurred prior to the gunshots.”
Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Homicide Assault detectives are going to investigate. No additional information is available.
On Friday, Athens-Clarke County Police officials say a 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting.
This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for more information as it becomes available.
RELATED:
- Gun possibly fired near Shiloh High School on Friday afternoon
- Shooting reported at The Mall at Stonecrest, police say
- Atlanta police to increase patrols after 4 people were shot near AUC library
- ‘Think about your actions,’ family speaks after metro Atlanta man killed on I-285
- Two homicides in metro Atlanta under investigation Thursday afternoon
- Standoff with murder suspect in Clayton County ends with death of suspect, K9
- Suspect named after woman found dead at Gwinnett County construction site
- Shooting investigation underway in southeast Atlanta
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.