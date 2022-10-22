Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die

Crews responded to the scene where a single-engine plane crashed into a building, resulting in a fire and the death of those on board the plane. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Friday.

City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building but that “those on the plane have perished.”

The crash sparked a fire at the building near Hope Chapel.

Keene Mayor George Hansel says the two people who died have not been identified.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car
An auction house announced The Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel was acquired for $4.2 million.
Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million
16-year-old arrested after traffic stop in Clayton County
Clayton County teen arrested after drugs, guns, and stolen debit cards found during traffic stop