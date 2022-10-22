Police search for schizophrenic man last seen wearing a hospital gown

Man reported missing in Riverdale
Man reported missing in Riverdale(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 22, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing schizophrenic man last seen at a hospital in Riverdale on Saturday.

According to Clayton County police officials, 36-year-old Jonathan Reynolds was last seen wearing a hospital gown, black pants and one shoe around 1:45 p.m. at 11 Upper Riverdale Rd.

Reynolds may be traveling on foot, according to officials. He is listed as 5-feet-8 and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Reynolds’ whereabouts, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.

