Search for missing Caroll County man enters sixth month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen in July.

Officials say Christopher Evan Tarr was reported missing on June 22 after he was believed to be traveling on foot and was last seen in the area of Venable Road in Temple.

Officials describe Tarr as 6-feet-tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has blue eyes, dirty blonde hair, a tattoo on his right wrist area that says “Lacey,” and another that says “Tarr” on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a white in color collared Polo shirt with the Polo logo on a banner across his chest, a black Nike hat turned backward, brown hiking boot-type shoes, and appeared to be balding with short facial hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tarr, please contact Investigator Kim Biggs by email at kbiggs@carrollsheriff.com or dial (770) 830-5916.

