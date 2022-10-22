Thousands take part in breast cancer awareness walk in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Lisa Daniel vividly remembers the day she knew something was wrong with her body.

“One day when I was lying in the bed. I turned over and felt a sharp pain, and I was like what is that?” she said.

It was a lump that turned out to be breast cancer. A diagnosis heard by about 264,000 women and about 2,400 men every year in the United States. It’s the reason why so many showed up to the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk’ at Atlantic Station.

“One tear dropped out of my eye,” said Daniel, when she first received her diagnosis at only 29.

Daniel then survived a second cancer battle seven years later. The experience gave her the motivation to join others in the fight. She was in good company at the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk’, which was emceed by our very own Atlanta News First anchor Tracye Hutchins.

“I was diagnosed on Nov. 13, 2013. I went through chemo and radiation. I was in remission for two years. It came again in the lymph nodes,” said Rosalind Blossomgame.

Blossomgame is continuing to fight, but she also continues to thrive.

“Just keep fighting. The days are tough, you may want to cry, you want to scream, but just don’t give up,” she said.

Thousands showed up to soak in the sunshine, and raise money for research, patient services, prevention, and education.

“My boss actually inspired me to come but even with that, I was thinking about it…it’s something to say I was here representing my sister,” said Michelle Walker, who attended for the first time.

Whether they were personally affected or walking in remembrance of a loved one, all were on board with the American Cancer Society’s mission to find a cure.

We are at @AtlanticStation for the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk. Our very own @ATLNewsFirst anchor @TracyeHutchins is one of the emcees today. The walk starts at 9:00. Catch us live from the event today! pic.twitter.com/XoS2rOtNsw — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) October 22, 2022

Had a great time at @ACS_Georgia #MakingStridesATL w/ @ATLNewsFirst this morning 💖 I walk in celebration of my dad, a 2x breast cancer survivor.



Sending love to survivors, thrivers, those we've lost & anyone else affected by #breastcancer 🎀 #makingstrides #atlantanewsfirst pic.twitter.com/XfTDX7rRcc — Rachel Polansky (@RPolanskyNews) October 22, 2022

One man who is not afraid to wear pink and participate in the tu tu contest. He stated that "I'm here for the women." #makingstridesatl @AmericanCancer pic.twitter.com/EFTsI9D6bp — Lauren K. Clark (@studyabroaddiva) October 22, 2022

Earlier inspirations, and the singing of the National anthem from the ladies, and gent, of Pink Nation. #makingstridesatl @AmericanCancer pic.twitter.com/4PyQXwR3za — Lauren K. Clark (@studyabroaddiva) October 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.