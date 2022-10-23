13-year-old shot by another juvenile in Athens, police say
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 13-year-old boy was shot inside an Athens home Saturday afternoon, according to police.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Essex Court in reference to shots fired.
Police said another juvenile whose age was not released, “gained access” to a gun and fired it.
The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
