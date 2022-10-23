9-year-old boy grazed in head by bullet after shooting spree in Decatur, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 9-year-old boy was shot and injured in Decatur early Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Heath Row just after 3 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

When officers got there they found a nine-year-old boy who appeared to have a graze wound to the top of his head.

The boy was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses on the scene, multiple shots were heard coming from outside, striking four separate apartments.

According to police, there were no other injuries reported.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

