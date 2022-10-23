Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Sunday morning

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County caught fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the blaze while performing a search for victims.

Due to the smoke conditions and configuration of the structure, there was initially some difficulty locating the seat of the fire.

“Thanks to the hard work and ability to adapt by firefighters on scene, the fire was located and quickly extinguished before more damage could occur,” according to a news release.

The restaurant wrote in a Facebook post saying they’d be temporarily closed due to the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

