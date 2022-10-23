FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warm Sunday; Few Showers Mid Week
A beautiful day today. Mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures! A warm week ahead with a few showers late Tuesday night.
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The week will be warm and mostly dry. High temperatures will be above average. The only rain chances come with a passing cold front late Tuesday. The next chance for rain after that is next weekend.
