Levi Frady murder case remains unsolved 25 years later

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the murder of Levi Frady in Forsyth County. 25 years later.

The 11-year-old was reported missing in 1997.

His bike was later found, but it wasn’t until the next day that Levi’s body was discovered in Dawson County at the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area.

The search for two possible witnesses continues, according to the GBI.

The first man authorities would like to speak with, was seen walking along Little Mill Road in Forsyth County the evening Levi was reported missing.

The second man was seen in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management area, driving a 1980-85 medium blue Toyota pick-up truck.

It’s a case that has haunted the Forsyth County community but did lead to the start of “Levi’s Call”, what we now call Georgia’s Amber Alert System.

If you have any information about the case, contact the GBI.

