Man who stabbed woman to death, barricades self in home before being taken into custody by SWAT

SWAT
SWAT(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in custody after a welfare check in northwest Atlanta ended deadly Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to 2001 North Ave. NW just after 8 p.m. in reference to a welfare check.

When officers got there they learned that a man was barricaded inside the home with a woman.

Police said after the man refused to cooperate, SWAT team members forced their way into the home and were able to take the man into custody. However, it was learned that the woman inside the home died from stab wounds.

According to police, the man is being held for questioning and investigators will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

crime scene
Body found near where missing teen was last seen
Athens police investigation
13-year-old shot by another juvenile in Athens, police say
Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Sunday morning
Levi Frady murder case remains unsolved 25 years later