Man who stabbed woman to death, barricades self in home before being taken into custody by SWAT

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in custody after a welfare check in northwest Atlanta ended deadly Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to 2001 North Ave. NW just after 8 p.m. in reference to a welfare check.

When officers got there they learned that a man was barricaded inside the home with a woman.

Police said after the man refused to cooperate, SWAT team members forced their way into the home and were able to take the man into custody. However, it was learned that the woman inside the home died from stab wounds.

According to police, the man is being held for questioning and investigators will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

