Anti-gang event aimed at helping Atlanta youth held at King Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several speakers came together for an anti-gang event at the King Center on Sunday.

The event was organized by Verge Alliance and most of those who took the stage are former gang members who now help mentor the youth.

Courtney “Bear” Sills, who has been in the music industry for several years and runs the Bear Strong, Inc. nonprofit, was one of the speakers.

“To be able to tell young people that no matter what neighborhood you grow up in, what gangs are in your area, find a way to be an individual,” he said.

Sills told Atlanta News First that it’s not just gang violence, but violence, in general, that must stop in the city.

“Having been affiliated and been in certain circles for the last maybe 40 years, I understand what it means to people or young men to be a part of something. Or to want to be a part of something based on low self-esteem, based on low self-confidence and based on the nature of human beings wanting to be bigger than themselves. I decided to focus my energy in positive directions,” Sills said.

Sills added that gang violence isn’t the only thing that needs to stop.

On Friday, Athens-Clarke County Police officials say a 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting.

On Saturday, a 31-year-old was injured in a shooting near the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive in Atlanta.

On Sunday morning, A 9-year-old boy was shot and injured in Decatur early Sunday morning near the 2400 block of Heath Row.

