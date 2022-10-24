Beloved Ponecy-Highland antiques shop slated to close over high rent increase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta antique store owner says they are faced with skyrocketing rent. They claim the price jump is a whopping 450 percent and they simply can’t afford to survive, so they’re closing.

Considered by many to be an institution in the small Atlanta neighborhood of Ponecy-Highland, Highland Row Antiques along North Highland Avenue, is set to close its doors after nearly two decades of business.

“Like I didn’t know, it was this large. And there’s just so much here. I was not expecting that,” said customer Whitney Betancourt of Atlanta.

The antique dealer, which is slated to close on December 18th, looks modest from the outside. But inside customers can explore several showrooms filled with vintage merchandise on two floors.

“We’re really losing one of the gems of Atlanta. Something that really makes the city great,” said customer Cassandra Hamilton of Atlanta.

Owner Angela Carbon Baker posted on social media she can’t afford her new landlord’s rent increase. Canvas Companies, which purchased the property in February of 2021, confirmed to Atlanta News First they were planning to increase rent. They said Highland Row’s current rental rate didn’t cover the property’s operating expenses.

“This is kind of like the pinnacle of the vintage community in Atlanta. Like, everyone knows Highland Row. Everybody shops here. Everybody loves it. This is a major, major loss for the city,” said Hamilton.

In her post, Carbon Baker tells customers to keep an eye on their social media, hinting the retailer could reopen elsewhere.

Atlanta News First reached out to the shop owner, but she had not returned our calls by the time of this article posting. Canvas says they’d like to see a similar concept continue in the space.

Full social media post by Highland Row Antiques:

Some of you have heard rumors concerning Highland Row Antiques. Sadly, some of the rumors are true. It’s with great sadness we announce that after over 18 years in business we will be closing our doors for good on December 18th. Our building was sold and despite our best efforts, we could not navigate a nearly 450% increase in rent. We’ve always felt we’ve had the best customers in the world and will truly miss each and every one of you. May Highland Row live on forever in your favorite couch, that amazing jacket, and a primo copy of your favorite album. Keep an eye on our social media over the coming weeks for more info.

Full statement from Canvas Companies:

We are sad and disappointed to see Highland Row Antiques (HRA) close their doors. We normally do not publicly comment on lease negotiations or tenant specific information but given the circumstances we feel that it’s important to be completely transparent.

We purchased the property in February 2021, along with the Highland Inn. Our intention was, and remains, to repair and fix the many years of deferred maintenance at these historic properties, while maintaining their identity and soul, ensuring that they will thrive for many years to come without the threat of demolition.

When we purchased the property HRA had a lease in place from their prior landlord that was set to expire at the end of 2022. The lease was at a rental rate that did not even cover the operating expenses of the property, let alone a profit for the landlord.

After purchasing the property, we immediately started a dialogue with HRA providing clear expectations that we would be making much needed repairs to the building and that would come with rent increases. We worked for many months to pursue numerous leasing options, for the short or long term. Even with a rental increase we still offered HRA the lowest rental rate anywhere in the City for comparable space. While we were actively negotiating the new lease terms, we were surprised to receive notice this past April 2022 that HRA had decided to close their store coinciding with the expiration of their current lease term at the end of 2022.

We understand people’s sadness with the store closure and the associated impact. This was not our desired outcome. We would love to see a similar concept continue in the space and welcome anyone interested to reach out to us.

