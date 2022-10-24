Clayton County police need help finding a missing 41-year-old schizophrenic man

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County police department has asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 41-year-old man.

Police officials tell Atlanta News First that Tavis Council was last seen at 6804 Collier Rd. in Riverdale around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday. Family members confirmed to officials that Council left on foot.

Council is described as an African-American man. He is 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. There is no description of the clothing he was last seen wearing.

If you have seen Council or know of his whereabouts, please contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550

