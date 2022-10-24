Community rallies behind popular Georgia BBQ restaurant destroyed after fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After 21 years in business, one day changed everything at the Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q in Canton.

It has been an emotional time for owners Reyes and Sharon Morales.

“You wake up every morning and come in open, you’re ready and in this morning is like what we do,” Reyes Morales said.

Atlanta News First obtained footage from the Cherokee County Fire Department which shows flames pouring through the roof of the restaurant early Sunday morning.

“It’s really hard to get staff and ours have ridden with us through COVID They’ve hung on with us. They’re still here. They’re still here, still here right now and we just want to take care of them, and you know and hopefully get them back when we’re open,” Sharon Morales said.

Fire investigators have not determined an exact cause, but believe it was accidental and started in a back storage room.

As a result, hundreds of people in this tight-knit community have reached out offering their support.

“They give back so much to this community. And I know the community is going to be here to support them going forward, and we’ll be looking forward to them building back and reopening,” Customer Gayther Bramlett said.

“People have been offering money, labor, I’ve had companies around offering their employees, you know, hey, we’ll send guys over to help,” Sharon Morales said.

Once the insurance company completes its investigation, the owners can begin rebuilding.

“I tell my wife I was like everything we go through is for good reasons. And in this one this week, we’re going back, we’re getting stronger. And as for what we want to do today and say, thank you very much to everyone,” Reyes Morales said.

