DeKalb County police search for missing 13-year-old girl

DeKalb County police search for missing 13-year-old girl
DeKalb County police search for missing 13-year-old girl(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County police department is asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to police officials, Harmony was last seen on Saturday at her home on Providence Point in Lithonia.

She is listed as 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black braids, according to DeKalb County police officials.

Harmony was wearing black pants and a white shirt.

If you have seen Harmony or know of her whereabouts, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Heartbeat Law Faces First Legal Challenge
Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban facing another court challenge Monday
FILE - An advanced voting sign is seen, in Marietta, Ga. on May 19, 2022 during early-in person...
More than 660,000 Georgians have voted early in historic 2022 midterms
Photo of Tavis Council
Clayton County police need help finding a missing 41-year-old schizophrenic man
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Progressive poll shows Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker tied; Kemp leading Abrams by 10 points