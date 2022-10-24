DeKalb County police search for missing 13-year-old girl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County police department is asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to police officials, Harmony was last seen on Saturday at her home on Providence Point in Lithonia.

She is listed as 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black braids, according to DeKalb County police officials.

Harmony was wearing black pants and a white shirt.

If you have seen Harmony or know of her whereabouts, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

