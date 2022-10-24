East Point to host Día de los Muertos celebration Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point will host a Día de los Muertos celebration Nov. 6 at East Point City Hall.

This celebration of the Mexican holiday will allow families to gather and pay respects to the dead. It will feature a photo booth, traditional dancing and music, an altar and food.

The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at 1 p.m. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.