ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jessica VanBrunt joins us to share why you should tackle that home improvement project that you’ve been putting off all year and get all new flooring from 50 Floor. For more information, visit www.50Floor.com and use promo code, ATL Plugged In for an additional $100 off.

Sponsored By: 50 Floor

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.