Fire crews battle early-morning house fire in South Fulton

House fire Monday morning on Carlo Woods Drive SW in South Fulton.
House fire Monday morning on Carlo Woods Drive SW in South Fulton.(South Fulton Fire Rescue Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Monday morning in South Fulton.

South Fulton Fire Rescue Department crews are working to contain a fully involved house fire in the 1000 block of Carlo Woods Drive SW.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Atlanta News First is working to get more information. Please check back for the latest developments.

