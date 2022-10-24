Fire crews battle early-morning house fire in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Monday morning in South Fulton.

South Fulton Fire Rescue Department crews are working to contain a fully involved house fire in the 1000 block of Carlo Woods Drive SW.

**BREAKING FIRE NEWS** @sfgafirerescue firefighters are working a fully involved house fire in the 1000 block of Carlo Woods Dr. SW. Firefighters are in a defensive posture at this time. No reports of injuries at this time. More info to follow… pic.twitter.com/WSrN3hsBkD — South Fulton - GA Fire Rescue PIO (@sfgafirerescue) October 24, 2022

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Atlanta News First is working to get more information. Please check back for the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.