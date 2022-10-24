FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice today; Rain Tuesday evening

By Rodney Harris
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a nice day in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Monday’s summary

High - 77°

Normal high - 72°

Chance of rain - 0%

Monday in Atlanta
Monday in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

What you need to know

You’ll notice high clouds in north Georgia today, but no rain. It’ll be a nice day with highs well-above average in the upper 70s.

A cold front will move through north Georgia late Tuesday through early Wednesday, which will lead to a line of rain and isolated storms moving into north Georgia Tuesday evening.

Most of this activity should remain below severe limits, but an isolated strong storm is possible -- especially in north and west Georgia -- with isolated strong winds or an isolated tornado possible.

The rain will move out by the time you head to work Wednesday morning with a nice rest of the week!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Plan on a chilly morning
VIDEO FORECAST | Another dry day, with lots of sun Monday!
Plan on a chilly morning
First Alert Forecast | Opportunities for rain return this week
Mostly sunny, pleasant temperatures this afternoon
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Pleasant Sunday weather continues
Temperatures bottom-out in the 30s and 40s
VIDEO FORECAST | Fall weather continues Sunday!